Sovecon cuts Ukraine corn and Russian wheat crop estimates

MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Sovecon, a leading Black Sea agricultural markets research firm, on Monday cut its 2021 estimates for Ukraine's corn crop and Russia's wheat crop.

The company lowered its estimate for Russia's crop total by 0.1 million tonnes to 75.5 million tonnes and cut its Ukraine corn crop forecast by 1.2 million tonnes to 38.4 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Anton Kolodyazhnyy Editing by David Goodman)

