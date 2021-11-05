Commodities

Sovecon cuts 2021/22 Russian wheat exports forecast to 34 mln T

MOSCOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Sovecon, a leading Black Sea agricultural markets research firm, on Friday cut its 2021/22 Russian wheat exports forecast by 0.3 million tonnes to 34 million tonnes.

