SovEcon analysts cut Russian wheat export forecast for 21/22 by 0.8 mln tonnes to 33.5 mln - Interfax

Leading Moscow agriculture consultancy SovEcon on Monday cut its forecast for Russian wheat exports for the period July 2021-June 2022 by 0.8 million tonnes to 33.5 million tonnes, the Interfax news agency reported.

SovEcon said in a statement that it had based its latest assessment on the assumption that active military operations in the Black Sea region would slow the pace of exports in March-April.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to the closure of the entire Azov Sea east of the Crimean peninsula to shipping.

SovEcon said exports in the March-April period would have to go overland, and would amount to about 1 million tonnes per month.

In May and June, it expected exports to grow to more than 2 million tonnes a month.

Sovecon said Russian Black Sea terminals were working, but that shipowners were not yet ready to send their ships to the region. However, Russian traders have resumed buying wheat in ports, it said.

SovEcon said Russia had exported 27.7 million tonnes of wheat in the period July-February.

