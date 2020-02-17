Sovcombank readies rare Russian IPO for first half 2020 – sources

By Olga Popova and Abhinav Ramnarayan

MOSCOW/LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Sovcombank is preparing a stock market listing in the first half of this year, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a sign of a potential revival in the Russian IPO market weighed down by international sanctions in recent years.

The European IPO market has had a torrid time of late, with volumes in 2019 dropping to a seven-year low. However, bankers are optimistic after a flurry of secondary share sales since the start of the year were well received by the market.

Sovcombank has hired Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley to prepare for its long-awaited initial public offering, four banking sources told Reuters.

Three of the sources said it could be launched in the first half of the year.

Sovcombank said no decision had been yet made on the potential IPO, but Moscow was considered as the most likely location.

"The shareholders, as we have stated publicly before, are in theory considering an IPO in the presence of favourable market conditions, but there are no specific plans," Sovcombank told Reuters. "We continue to study the possibility of listing, we are gradually preparing for it."

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan declined to comment.

One of the sources said that Sovcombank, one of Russia's top 15 lenders by assets, could hire more banks.

The sources did not disclose a value of any deal. Sovcombank's net profit rose by 40% year-on-year to 21.9 billion roubles ($346 million) in the first nine months of 2019.

Russian IPOs have become scarce in recent years due to risks related to geopolitics and some investors are still assessing the fallout from U.S. sanctions imposed on some Russian businessmen and their companies two years ago.

Apart from the IPO of Russian recruitment company HeadHunter HHR.O in 2019, Russian companies and their shareholders have been doing only secondary share offerings or accelerated book-buildings in the last two years.

Sovcombank is co-owned by a number of Russian businessmen, including brothers Sergei and Dmitry Khotimsky. The sovereign wealth funds of Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Japan and Qatar hold minority stakes.

($1 = 63.3600 roubles)

(Reporting by Olga Popova in Moscow and Abhinav Ramnarayan in London; additional reporting by Tatiana Voronova and Polina Devitt; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)

