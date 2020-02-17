Sovcombank readies rare Russian IPO for first half 2020 –sources

MOSCOW/LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Sovcombank is preparing a stock market listing in the first half of this year, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a sign of a potential revival in the Russian IPO market weighed down by international sanctions in recent years.

The mid-sized lender has hired Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley as the first three banks to prepare for its long-awaited initial public offering, four banking sources told Reuters.

Three of them said it could be launched in the first half of the year.

Sovcombank said no decision had been yet made on the potential IPO, but Moscow was considered as the most likely location.

(Reporting by Olga Popova in Moscow and Abhinav Ramnarayan in London; additional reporting by Tatiana Voronova and Polina Devitt; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)

