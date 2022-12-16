Southwest's (LUV) Customer Service Employees Get Pay Hike

Southwest Airlines LUV received encouraging tidings on the labor front when the union, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), covering its customer service employees ratified a pay-related deal.

The union represents 8,300 such employees including customer service employees, customer representatives, customer service agents and source of support representatives of this Dallas-based carrier, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Following the ratification of this five-year deal, concerned employees get an immediate 13.1% wage hike from the current levels. Moreover, they are eligible for a 25.1% general pay hike over the next four years. In addition to the pay hikes, the ratification ensures other benefits like better work-life balance, more bonuses, over-time wage improvements for part-time employees.

Expressing delight at the approval of the deal, Robert Martinez Jr, the IAM International President said, “Congratulations to the Southwest Airlines General Chairpersons for negotiating an industry-leading contract. Your solidarity helped secure a contract that serves as a model for the rest of the airline industry and improves the work-life balance for our members.”

With U.S. airlines being grappling with inadequate staff to meet the buoyant air-travel demand following the pandemic, this employee-friendly deal at LUV is an extremely welcoming development. Satisfied labor groups go a long way in promoting efficient operations.

Shares of Southwest Airlines have gained 3.9% over the past three months, driven by the upbeat air-travel demand, outperforming its industry’s 3.3% appreciation in the same time period.



