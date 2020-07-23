Southwest's Loss Comes in Under $1 Billion; Sees Continued Depressed Demand

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) reported a net loss of $915 million for its second quarter, helped by proceeds from the Payroll Support Program under the CARES Act. Excluding that benefit, as well as an accrual for payments related to voluntary employee separation agreements and other minor items, the airline lost $1.5 billion for the quarter.

Southwest said its operating revenue of $1 billion was down 82.9% compared to the second quarter of 2019. The company ended its quarter with $15.5 billion in liquidity, which it said is "well in excess of debt outstanding."

Image source: Getty Images.

Southwest said it decreased its average daily cash burn to $30 million for the quarter, nearly half the previous rate. Competitor United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) recently reported average daily cash burn of $40 million for the quarter, and Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) said for the month of June, its cash burn rate was down to $27 million per day.

Southwest commented that it expects demand to remain depressed "until a vaccine or therapeutics are available to combat the infection and spread of COVID-19." The airline said it would "aggressively and frequently" adjust its flight schedule as needed.

The company is trying to support demand by making the customer experience more comfortable in the current environment. It added cleaning practices and safety protocols for both passengers and crew. It also has committed to limit seating capacity on its planes through at least October 2020, to allow for empty middle seats to help achieve physical distancing.

10 stocks we like better than Southwest Airlines

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Southwest Airlines wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.