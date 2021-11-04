Southwestern to buy natural gas producer GEP Haynesville for $1.85 bln
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Southwestern Energy Co SWN.N on Thursday agreed to buy natural gas producer GEP Haynesville LLC for about $1.85 billion as it looks to expand its footprint in the Haynesville shale field.
