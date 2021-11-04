Southwestern to buy natural gas producer GEP Haynesville for $1.85 bln

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Southwestern Energy Co SWN.N on Thursday agreed to buy natural gas producer GEP Haynesville LLC for about $1.85 billion as it looks to expand its footprint in the Haynesville shale field.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.