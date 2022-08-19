Southwestern (SWN) Stock Jumps 17% Since Q2 Earnings Beat

Southwestern Energy Company’s SWN shares have jumped 17% since it reported strong results for the second quarter of 2022. A favorable energy business scenario, resulting in strong earnings for upstream companies, is likely to have driven the company’s stock price.

The company reported second-quarter earnings of 33 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s earnings per share of 19 cents.

Quarterly operating revenues of $4,138 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,806 million. The top line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s $1,050 million.

The strong quarterly results can be attributed to higher natural gas production volumes and commodity price realizations.

Total Production

Southwestern’s total second-quarter production increased to 438 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) from 276 Bcfe a year ago. Gas production in the reported quarter was 383 Bcf compared with the year-ago level of 219 Bcf.

Natural gas liquids’ production in the quarter under review was 7,738 thousand barrels (MBbls), higher than the year-ago level of 7,666 MBbls. Yet, oil production declined to 1,363 MBbls from 1,831 MBbls in the year-ago quarter. Almost 87.4% of its volume mix constituted natural gas.

Average Realized Prices

Southwestern’s average realized gas price in the reported quarter, excluding derivatives, increased to $6.48 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) from $1.92 a year ago. Oil was sold at $100.29 per barrel compared with the year-earlier level of $57.50. Natural gas liquids were sold at $40.07 per barrel, significantly higher than $23.24 in the year-ago period.

Expenses

On a per-Mcfe basis, lease operating expenses were 97 cents compared with the prior-year level of 94 cents. General and administrative expenses per unit of production were 7 cents versus 11 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Financials

Southwestern’s total capital investment in the second quarter was $585 million.

As of Jun 30, 2022, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $50 million. Long-term debt was $5,081 million.

Guidance

For 2022, Southwestern expects total production of 1,715-1,745 Bcfe, consisting natural gas production of 1,510-1,535 Bcf. The company revealed its capital expenditure guidance of $2,100-$2,200 million for the year.

For the third quarter, it expects total production of 429-444 Bcfe, consisting of natural gas of 378-390 Bcf.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Southwestern currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at the following stocks that reported solid second-quarter earnings numbers and presently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Eni SpA E reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $2.28 per American Depository Receipt, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85. Strong quarterly results were driven by the higher realizations of average liquid and natural gas prices.

Eni has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. The company currently has a Zacks Style Score of A for Value and Growth. E is expected to see earnings growth of 166% in 2022.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 64 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents. Strong results were driven by higher contributions from the NGL Pipelines & Services business.

Enterprise Products Partnerhas witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. The company currently has a Zacks Style Score of A for Value and B for Growth. EPD is expected to see earnings growth of 20% in 2022.

Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 27 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Contributions from natural gas pipelines primarily aided KMI’s second-quarter results.

Kinder Morganhas witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. The company currently has a Zacks Style Score of B for Value and Momentum.



