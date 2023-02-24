Southwestern (SWN) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

Southwestern Energy Company SWN reported fourth-quarter earnings of 26 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents. The bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s earnings per share of 31 cents.

Quarterly operating revenues of $3,380 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,140 million. The top line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s $2,947 million.

The weak quarterly earnings can be attributed to higher lease operating expenses. This was offset partially by increased natural gas production volumes and commodity price realizations.

Total Production

Southwestern’s total fourth-quarter production increased to 427 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) from 385 Bcfe a year ago. Gas production was 372 Bcf compared with the year-ago level of 331 Bcf.

Natural gas liquids’ production in the quarter under review was 8,001 thousand barrels (MBbls), higher than the year-ago level of 7,685 MBbls. Yet, oil production declined to 1,187 MBbls from 1,388 MBbls. Almost 87.1% of its volume mix constituted natural gas.

Average Realized Prices

Southwestern’s average realized gas price in the reported quarter, excluding derivatives, increased to $5.47 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) from $5.10 a year ago. Oil was sold at $74.94 per barrel compared with the year-earlier level of $68.92. Natural gas liquids were sold at $25.52 per barrel, lower than $36.79 in the year-ago period.

Expenses

On a per-Mcfe basis, lease operating expenses were $1.00 compared with the prior-year level of 96 cents. General and administrative expenses per unit of production were 10 cents compared with 8 cents a year ago.

Financials

Southwestern’s total capital investment in the fourth quarter was $537 million.

As of Dec 31, 2022, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $50 million. Long-term debt was $4,392 million.

Guidance

For the first quarter of this year, Southwestern projects total production in the band of 398 Bcfe to 410 Bcfe. For 2023, SWN estimates production at 1,650 to 1,725 Bcfe.

