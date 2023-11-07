Southwestern (SWN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Lower Costs

Southwestern Energy Company SWN reported adjusted third-quarter 2023 earnings of 10 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. The bottom line, however, declined from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 32 cents.

Quarterly operating revenues of $1.44 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion but declined from the year-ago quarter’s $4.54 billion.

Better-than-expected quarterly results were owing to declining total operating costs. This was offset partially by lower realized commodity prices.

Total Production

Southwestern’s total third-quarter production decreased to 425 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) from 443 Bcfe a year ago and also missed our estimate of 437 Bcfe. Gas production of 368 Bcf declined from the year-ago level of 389 Bcf and missed our estimate of 378 Bcf.

Natural gas liquids’ production in the quarter under review was 8,228 thousand barrels (MBbls), higher than the year-ago level of 7,788 MBbls. Oil production jumped to 1,310 MBbls from 1,173 MBbls. Almost 86.6% of its volume mix constituted natural gas.

Average Realized Prices

Southwestern’s average realized gas price in the reported quarter, excluding derivatives, decreased to $1.66 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) from $7.42 a year ago. Our estimate of $1.83 per Mcf also suggests a decline.

Oil was sold at $71.09 per barrel compared with the year-earlier level of $84.34. Natural gas liquids were sold at $20.53 per barrel, lower than $33.33 in the year-ago period.

Expenses

On a per-Mcfe basis, lease operating expenses were $1.06 compared with the prior-year level of $1.02. General and administrative expenses per unit of production were 10 cents compared with 8 cents a year ago.

Total operating costs and expenses were reported at $1.44 billion, suggesting a decline from $2.13 billion in the September quarter of 2022.

Financials

Southwestern’s total capital investment in the third quarter was $454 million. As of Sep 30, 2023, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $26 million. Long-term debt was $4.11 billion.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter, Southwestern projects total production in the band of 400 Bcfe to 420 Bcfe.

