Southwestern (SWN) Q2 Earnings Beat on Lower Operating Costs

Southwestern Energy Company SWN reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of 9 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents. The bottom line, however, declined from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 33 cents.

Quarterly operating revenues of $1,269 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,438 million and declined from the year-ago quarter’s $4,138 million.

Better-than-expected quarter earnings were owing to declining total operating costs. This was offset partially by lower realized commodity prices.

Total Production

Southwestern’s total second-quarter production decreased to 423 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) from 438 Bcfe a year ago. Our estimate for the metric also implies a year-over-year decline. Gas production of 365 Bcf declined from the year-ago level of 383 Bcf. Our estimate for gas production of 355.6 Bcf suggests a year-over-year decrease of 7.1%.

Natural gas liquids’ production in the quarter under review was 8,247 thousand barrels (MBbls), higher than the year-ago level of 7,738 MBbls. Oil production jumped to 1,441 MBbls from 1,363 MBbls. Almost 86.3% of its volume mix constituted natural gas.

Average Realized Prices

Southwestern’s average realized gas price in the reported quarter, excluding derivatives, decreased to $1.47 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) from $6.48 a year ago. Our estimate of $1.49 per Mcf also suggests a decline.

Oil was sold at $63.20 per barrel compared with the year-earlier level of $100.29. Natural gas liquids were sold at $18.63 per barrel, lower than $40.07 in the year-ago period.

Expenses

On a per-Mcfe basis, lease operating expenses were $1 compared with the prior-year level of 97 cents. General and administrative expenses per unit of production were 9 cents compared with 7 cents a year ago.

Total operating costs and expenses were reported at $1,326 million, suggesting a decline from $2,007 million in the June quarter of 2022.

Financials

Southwestern’s total capital investment in the second quarter was $587 million. For 2023, SWN projects production in the band of 1,650 Bcfe to 1,705 Bcfe.

As of Jun 30, 2023, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $25 million. Long-term debt was $4,036 million.

Guidance

For the third quarter, Southwestern projects total production in the band of 419 Bcfe to 439 Bcfe.

