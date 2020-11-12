Southwestern (SWN) Gains More Than 5% on Q3 Earnings Beat

Southwestern Energy Company SWN reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of 8 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents. The bottom line was flat with the prior-year quarter level.

Quarterly operating revenues of $527 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $609 million and declined from $636 million in third-quarter 2019.

The earnings beat was supported by higher gas equivalent production, partially offset by lower average realized commodity prices. Notably, following the earnings beat, the stock has gained 5.4% since the earnings release on Oct 29.

Higher Total Production

The company’s total third-quarter production increased to 221 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) from 202 Bcfe a year ago. Gas production in the quarter was 173 Bcf compared with the year-ago level of 158 Bcf.

Moreover, natural gas liquids production in the quarter under review was recorded at 6,687 MBbls, higher than the year-ago level of 5,911 MBbls. However, oil production declined to 1,294 thousand barrels (MBbls) from 1,419 MBbls in the year-ago quarter. It is to be noted that almost 78.3% of its volume mix constituted of natural gas.

Lower Average Realized Prices

The company’s average realized gas price in the quarter, excluding derivatives, fell to $1.09 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) from $1.45 a year ago. Oil was sold at $29.46 per barrel compared with the year-earlier level of $46.54. Natural gas liquids were, however, sold at $10.34 per barrel, higher than $8.89 in the year-ago period.

Expenses

On a per-Mcfe basis, lease operating expenses were 91 cents compared with the prior-year level of 94 cents. Also, general and administrative expenses per unit of production were 12 cents versus 15 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Financials

Southwestern’s total capital investment during the third quarter was $223 million. As of Sep 30, 2020, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $95 million. Long-term debt was $2,450 million, which represents a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 0.86.

Outlook

Improving operational and capital efficiencies led the company to raise its 2021 free cashflow estimate to $300 million.

