Southwestern (SWN) Declines 6% Despite Q1 Earnings Beat

Southwestern Energy Company SWN declined 6.2% despite reporting better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results. Rising lease operating expenses and weak gas pricing scenario add to the concerns, although differentiated access to premium markets partially nullifies the negative.

Southwestern reported first-quarter earnings of 31 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. The bottom line, however, declined from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 40 cents.

Quarterly operating revenues of $2,118 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,895 million. The top line, however, decreased from the year-ago quarter’s $2,943 million.

Total Production

Southwestern’s total first-quarter production decreased to 411 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) from 425 Bcfe a year ago. Gas production of 353 Bcf declined from the year-ago level of 376 Bcf.

Natural gas liquids’ production in the quarter under review was 8,240 thousand barrels (MBbls), higher than the year-ago level of 6,919 MBbls. Yet, oil production jumped to 1,418 MBbls from 1,270 MBbls. Almost 85.9% of its volume mix constituted natural gas.

Average Realized Prices

Southwestern’s average realized gas price in the reported quarter, excluding derivatives, decreased to $3.22 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) from $4.50 a year ago. Oil was sold at $65.92 per barrel compared with the year-earlier level of $86.30. Natural gas liquids were sold at $24.39 per barrel, lower than $39.33 in the year-ago period.

Expenses

On a per-Mcfe basis, lease operating expenses were $1.05 compared with the prior-year level of 94 cents. General and administrative expenses per unit of production were 10 cents compared with 9 cents a year ago.

Financials

Southwestern’s total capital investment in the first quarter was $657 million.

As of Mar 31, 2023, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $3 million. Long-term debt was $3,935 million.

Guidance

For the second quarter, Southwestern projects total production in the band of 408 Bcfe to 420 Bcfe.

