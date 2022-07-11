Southwestern Energy (SWN) Stock Moves -0.99%: What You Should Know

Southwestern Energy (SWN) closed at $6.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 33.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 19.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Southwestern Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 78.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.77 billion, up 68.73% from the prior-year quarter.

SWN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $8.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.67% and +23.85%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Southwestern Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Southwestern Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Southwestern Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.18, which means Southwestern Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SWN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.