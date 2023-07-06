Southwestern Energy (SWN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Southwestern Energy Company (Symbol: SWN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.74, changing hands as low as $5.70 per share. Southwestern Energy Company shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWN's low point in its 52 week range is $4.57 per share, with $8.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.71.

