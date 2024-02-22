Southwestern Energy (SWN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Southwestern Energy (SWN) reported $1.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 49.9%. EPS of $0.17 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion, representing a surprise of +11.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Southwestern Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average realized NGL price per Bbl (including derivatives) : $23 compared to the $21.86 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $23 compared to the $21.86 average estimate based on six analysts. Average realized oil price per Bbl (including derivatives) : $57.21 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $57.51.

: $57.21 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $57.51. Average realized gas price per Mcf (including derivatives) : $2.43 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.43.

: $2.43 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.43. Production - Total : 410 Bcfe versus the six-analyst average estimate of 412.19 Bcfe.

: 410 Bcfe versus the six-analyst average estimate of 412.19 Bcfe. Production - Natural gas production : 352 Bcf versus 355.54 Bcf estimated by five analysts on average.

: 352 Bcf versus 355.54 Bcf estimated by five analysts on average. Production - NGL production : 8,144 MBBL versus the five-analyst average estimate of 8,195.72 MBBL.

: 8,144 MBBL versus the five-analyst average estimate of 8,195.72 MBBL. Average realized oil price per Bbl (excluding derivatives) : $67.55 compared to the $66.42 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $67.55 compared to the $66.42 average estimate based on five analysts. Average realized NGL price per Bbl (excluding derivatives) : $21.96 versus $21.73 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $21.96 versus $21.73 estimated by five analysts on average. Average realized gas price per Mcf (excluding derivative) : $2.14 versus $2.19 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $2.14 versus $2.19 estimated by five analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Gas sales : $766 million versus $835.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -62.5% change.

: $766 million versus $835.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -62.5% change. Operating Revenues- Gas marketing : $648 million compared to the $655.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.2% year over year.

: $648 million compared to the $655.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.2% year over year. Operating Revenues- Oil sales: $98 million compared to the $84.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.

Shares of Southwestern Energy have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

