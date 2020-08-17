Southwestern Energy (SWN) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.5% in Session

Southwestern Energy Company SWN was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $2.43 –$3.13 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase on Friday.

The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of five increases and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Southwestern Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Southwestern Energy Company Price



Southwestern Energy Company price | Southwestern Energy Company Quote

Investors interested in the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry may consider Laredo Petroleum Inc LPI, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

