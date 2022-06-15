Southwestern Energy (SWN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Southwestern Energy (SWN) closed at $7.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 5.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.86%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.94%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Southwestern Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 84.21% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.79 billion, up 70.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $8.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +46.67% and +23.87%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Southwestern Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.79% higher. Southwestern Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Southwestern Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 5 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.6.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

