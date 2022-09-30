Southwestern Energy (SWN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Southwestern Energy (SWN) closed the most recent trading day at $6.12, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 15.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 13.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Southwestern Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 45.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.9 billion, up 18.86% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $9.32 billion, which would represent changes of +39.05% and +39.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Southwestern Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.13% higher within the past month. Southwestern Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Southwestern Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.17 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.47, which means Southwestern Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



