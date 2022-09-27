Southwestern Energy (SWN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Southwestern Energy (SWN) closed at $6.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 20.19% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 15.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.7% in that time.

Southwestern Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 45.83% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.9 billion, up 18.86% from the year-ago period.

SWN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $9.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +39.05% and +39.73%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southwestern Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6% higher. Southwestern Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Southwestern Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.1 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.13.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SWN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



