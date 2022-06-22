Southwestern Energy (SWN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Southwestern Energy (SWN) closed at $6.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 9.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Southwestern Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 84.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.79 billion, up 70.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $8.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +46.67% and +23.87%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Southwestern Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.76% higher within the past month. Southwestern Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Southwestern Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.48. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.7.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

