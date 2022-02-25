Southwestern Energy Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 10:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) will host a conference call at 10:30 AM ET on Feb. 25, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.swn.com/events-and-presentations/event-calendar/

To listen to the call, dial 877-883-0383 (US) or 412-902-6506 (International), Access code 2596339.

For a replay call, dial 877-344-7529 (US) or 412-317-0088 (International), Access code 3985981.

