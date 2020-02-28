Southwestern Energy Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

Markets
(RTTNews) - Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on February 28, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.swn.com

To listen to the call, dial 877-883-0383 (US) or 412-902-6506 (International), Access code 4822579.

For a replay call, dial 877-344-7529 (US) or 412-317-0088 (International), Access code 10138538.

