Southwestern Energy Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on May 1, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.swn.com

To listen to the call, dial 877-883-0383 (US) or 412-902-6506 (International), Access code 6715011.

For a replay call, dial 877-344-7529 (US) or 412-317-0088 (International), Access code 10140146.

