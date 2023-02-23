Southwestern Energy Co. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.90 billion, or $2.63 per share. This compares with $2.36 billion, or $2.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $287 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $3.38 billion from $2.95 billion last year.

Southwestern Energy Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.90 Bln. vs. $2.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.63 vs. $2.31 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q4): $3.38 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.

