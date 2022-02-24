Southwestern Energy Co. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN):

Earnings: $2.36 billion in Q4 vs. -$0.09 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $2.31 in Q4 vs. -$0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $318 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.28 per share Revenue: $2.95 billion in Q4 vs. $0.78 billion in the same period last year.

