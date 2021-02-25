Southwestern Energy Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN):

-Earnings: -$92 million in Q4 vs. $110 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.14 in Q4 vs. $0.20 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $119 million or $0.18 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.14 per share -Revenue: $779 million in Q4 vs. $745 in the same period last year.

