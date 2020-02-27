Markets
SWN

Southwestern Energy Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $110 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $307 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $99 million or $0.18 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 36.6% to $745 million from $1175 million last year.

Southwestern Energy Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $99 Mln. vs. $176 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.18 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q4): $745 Mln vs. $1175 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular