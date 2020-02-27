Southwestern Energy Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $110 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $307 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $99 million or $0.18 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 36.6% to $745 million from $1175 million last year.

Southwestern Energy Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $99 Mln. vs. $176 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.18 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q4): $745 Mln vs. $1175 Mln last year.

