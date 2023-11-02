Southwestern Energy Co. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $45 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $450 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $106 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 68.3% to $1.44 billion from $4.54 billion last year.

Southwestern Energy Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $45 Mln. vs. $450 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.04 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.08 -Revenue (Q3): $1.44 Bln vs. $4.54 Bln last year.

