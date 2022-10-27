Southwestern Energy Co. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN):

Earnings: $0.45 billion in Q3 vs. -$1.86 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.40 in Q3 vs. -$2.36 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $360 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.31 per share Revenue: $4.54 billion in Q3 vs. $1.60 billion in the same period last year.

