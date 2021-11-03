Southwestern Energy Co. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN):

-Earnings: -$1.86 billion in Q3 vs. -$0.59 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.36 in Q3 vs. -$1.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $188 million or $0.24 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.21 per share -Revenue: $1.60 billion in Q3 vs. $0.53 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.