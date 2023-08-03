Southwestern Energy Co. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $231 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $1.17 billion, or $1.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $95 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 69.3% to $1.27 billion from $4.14 billion last year.

Southwestern Energy Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $231 Mln. vs. $1.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.21 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.06 -Revenue (Q2): $1.27 Bln vs. $4.14 Bln last year.

