Southwestern Energy Co. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN):

-Earnings: -$880 million in Q2 vs. $138 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.63 in Q2 vs. $0.26 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$1 million or $0.00 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.03 per share -Revenue: $410 million in Q2 vs. $667 million in the same period last year.

