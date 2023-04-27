Southwestern Energy Co. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN):

Earnings: $1.94 billion in Q1 vs. -$2.68 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $1.76 in Q1 vs. -$2.40 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $346 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.25 per share Revenue: $2.12 billion in Q1 vs. $2.94 billion in the same period last year.

