Southwestern Energy Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN):

-Earnings: $0.08 billion in Q1 vs. -$1.54 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.12 in Q1 vs. -$2.86 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $196 million or $0.29 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.24 per share -Revenue: $1.07 billion in Q1 vs. $0.59 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.