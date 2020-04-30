Southwestern Energy Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN):

-Earnings: -$1.55 billion in Q1 vs. $0.59 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.86 in Q1 vs. $1.10 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $56 million or $0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.06 per share -Revenue: $592M in Q1 vs. $990M in the same period last year.

