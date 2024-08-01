Southwestern Energy Co. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN):

Earnings: -$608 million in Q2 vs. $231 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.55 in Q2 vs. $0.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Southwestern Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $113 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.11 per share Revenue: $1.083 billion in Q2 vs. $1.269 billion in the same period last year.

