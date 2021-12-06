Southwestern Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SWN

In trading on Monday, shares of Southwestern Energy Company (Symbol: SWN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.85, changing hands as high as $4.99 per share. Southwestern Energy Company shares are currently trading up about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWN's low point in its 52 week range is $2.82 per share, with $5.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.91.

