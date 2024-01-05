Southwestern, Chesapeake near $17-billion merger - WSJ

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Southwestern Energy SWN.N and Chesapeake Energy CHK.O are close to a merger that would create a roughly $17-billion company that would rank as one of the largest natural-gas producers in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Tanay.Dhumal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/TanayDhumal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.