Southwestern, Chesapeake near $17-billion merger - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 05, 2024 — 03:34 pm EST

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Southwestern Energy SWN.N and Chesapeake Energy CHK.O are close to a merger that would create a roughly $17-billion company that would rank as one of the largest natural-gas producers in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Stocks mentioned

SWN
CHK

