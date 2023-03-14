Companies
Southwest to upgrade crew-scheduling software, hire more staff during winter

March 14, 2023

Written by Aishwarya Nair for Reuters

March 14 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N said on Tuesday it would upgrade its crew scheduling software and hire more staff in the winter, as the under-pressure airline attempts to address gaps that led to large-scale cancellations during the holiday season.

The Dallas-based carrier has come under severe criticism ever since it suffered an operational meltdown around the Christmas holidays last year that disrupted travel plans for two million customers.

