Southwest to testify at U.S. Senate hearing after meltdown

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines LUV.N Chief Operating Officer Andrew Watterson will testify on Feb. 9 before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee after a holiday meltdown forced the budget carrier to cancel thousands of flights.

The hearing titled "Strengthening Airline Operations and Consumer Protections" will also include Southwest Airlines Pilots Association President Captain Casey Murray and Sharon Pinkerton, a senior official with Airlines for America, an industry group. The hearing will review causes and impacts of recent air travel disruptions including the Southwest December holiday operational woes that resulted in more than 16,000 flight cancellations.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

