Southwest to take delivery of 35 737 MAX jets through end-2021

Southwest Airlines Co said on Wednesday it would take delivery of Boeing Co's delayed 737 MAX aircraft and expects to receive 35 MAX 8 through the end of 2021.

The deliveries include 16 leased aircraft, the U.S. carrier said.

Southwest also said it now expects average daily core cash burn to be about $12 million in the fourth quarter, up from a previous estimate of between $10 million to $11 million.

