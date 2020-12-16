Southwest to take delivery of 35 737 MAX jets through end-2021

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N said on Wednesday it would take delivery of Boeing Co's BA.N delayed 737 MAX aircraft and expects to receive 35 MAX 8 through the end of 2021.

The deliveries include 16 leased aircraft, the U.S. carrier said.

Southwest also said it now expects average daily core cash burn to be about $12 million in the fourth quarter, up from a previous estimate of between $10 million to $11 million.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

