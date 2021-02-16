Southwest sees slower cash burn as bookings improve in February

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines LUV.N said on Tuesday it expects cash burn in the first quarter to slow as bookings improve in February.

The airline now expects its average core cash burn to be about $15 million a day in the first quarter, compared with $17 million it had estimated previously.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.