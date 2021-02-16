US Markets
Southwest sees slower cash burn as bookings improve in February

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Southwest Airlines said on Tuesday it expects cash burn in the first quarter to slow as bookings improve in February.

The airline now expects its average core cash burn to be about $15 million a day in the first quarter, compared with $17 million it had estimated previously.

