Southwest sees Q4 RASM up 3.5%-5.5%

Sees Q4 ASMs down 4%. Sees Q4 economic fuel costs per gallon $2.25-$2.35. Sees Q4CASM-X up 11%-13%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on LUV:
- Southwest Airlines Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
- Is LUV a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Southwest’s (NYSE:LUV) Settlement Talks with Elliott Heat Up
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, October 21 – October 25, 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.