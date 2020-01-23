Southwest sees 737 MAX costs continuing to lash profits this year

Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday that the Boeing 737 MAX grounding will continue weighing on its profits in the first quarter and warned that it will likely extend flight cancellations beyond June as the jets look set to remain parked longer than expected.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.