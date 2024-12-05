Southwest Securities Extends Agreement Deadline Amid Delays

Southwest Securities International Securities Limited (HK:0812) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Southwest Securities International Securities Limited and Ocean Wisdom Investments Limited have announced an extension of the long stop date for their sale and purchase agreement from 31 December 2024 to 31 March 2025 due to prolonged regulatory reviews. Additionally, there is a further delay in dispatching the composite document related to a mandatory cash offer for the company’s shares, now extended to 6 December 2024. These delays highlight the ongoing complexities and regulatory hurdles in significant financial transactions, impacting shareholders and market participants.

For further insights into HK:0812 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.