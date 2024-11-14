Southwest Securities Awaits Regulatory Approvals for Cash Offer

Southwest Securities International Securities Limited (HK:0812) has released an update.

Southwest Securities International Securities Limited is in the midst of a possible unconditional mandatory cash offer by Goldlink Securities Limited on behalf of Ocean Wisdom Investments Limited. The completion of this offer hinges on regulatory approvals, including those from Chongqing SASAC and the SFC, which are still pending. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to stay informed about the ongoing developments.

