Southwest says expects continued cost pressure in Q4

October 24, 2024 — 01:00 pm EDT

Says ratified all 12 of labor contracts. Says outlined a cost plan at Investor Day aimed at enhancing cost efficiency. Says expects savings to ramp over the next three years. Says received 19 Boeing (BA) aircraft, expects to receive one more. Says will pursue fleet monetization strategy with a focus on delivering a positive NPV. Says plan supports all 2027 targets without benefits of fleet monetization. Says expects $2.1B in capex this year. Says moderated capacity plan reduces need for new aircraft. Says Boeing production is something company is watching closely. Says has strong financial foundation and comprehensive, measurable plan.

