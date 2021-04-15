Commodities
Southwest recalls another 382 pilots ahead of summer travel

Shreyasee Raj Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

April 15 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines LUV.N said on Thursday it would recall another 382 pilots from a voluntary leave program as airlines prepare for a recovery in demand in the summer.

The pilots will return to active status on July 1, the airline said.

